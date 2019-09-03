Travis Scott Gifts Fan Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration at the Made In America Festival

During this past weekend’s “Made in America” music festival, Travis Scott gave one of his fans an unforgettable experience by gifting a pair of his unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Lows.

The fan, named Luis Delgado, took to Instagram to share a look at the prized kicks. The unreleased low-cut sneaker features a combination of premium materials including a suede mudguard that surrounds a leather toe box, a wool tongue and canvas on the heel. Each panel is decorated with an earth-toned color palette inspired by Scott’s “Cactus Jack” moniker, along with paying homage to his home city of Houston. Additional details include a removable lacing shroud on the midfoot.

The kicks appear to be the exact version that was previewed by Scott on social media last month. According to leaks, the pair is a collaboration with the rap star and will reportedly release sometime in October in full-family sizing. In related Scott news, his highly anticipated Air Jordan 6 collab is rumored to release on Sept. 14 for $250.

Watch the video below to see how sneaker customizer Kickasso went from customizing cars to kicks.

Want more?

Supreme’s Latest Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Is Releasing This Thursday

Does Travis Scott Have a Nike Air Force 1 Collab on Tap?

Kylie Jenner Wears White-Hot Stilettos for Red Carpet With Travis Scott & Baby Stormi