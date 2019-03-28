Travis Scott’s Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Gets Delayed

Travis Scott performing at Leeds Festival in the U.K. last August.

If you’ve been patiently awaiting the launch of Travis Scott’s upcoming Air Jordan 1 collaboration, you will now have to wait a bit longer.

According to Instagram user @J23app, the highly anticipated release has now been pushed back to May 3, which is a week after its original rumored Apr. 27 date. The Jordan 1 will don a premium cream-colored leather upper that’s contrasted by dark mocha brown overlays on the toe box, heel counter, eye stay. The kicks standout feature includes a reverse Swoosh on the lateral side along with a secret stash pocket hidden within the ankle collar. Retail pricing is expected to be $175.

Fans were able to get their hands on the limited collab early last month after the pair saw an unexpected release on the SNKRS app while Scott was on-stage performing at the Grammys. The sneakers are now fetching over $2,000 on the secondary marketplace including on StockX and Flight Club.

Having already released both the “Cactus Jack” Jordan 4 and Jordan 33, Scott has more Jordan collabs rumored to drop later this year including new iterations of the Jordan 1 Low and the Jordan 6.

