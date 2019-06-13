Travis Scott’s Unreleased Air Jordan ‘Mocha’ Found Its Way on the Resale Market for $2,500

Travis Scott performing at Leeds Festival in the U.K. last August.

Similar to yesterday’s news of Virgil Abloh’s Nike Air Force 1 ’07 “MCA” arriving at Flight Club before its official debut, it appears that the popular consignment shop has gotten its hands another coveted shoe, Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Mocha.”

The unreleased sneaker was available Wednesday on Flight Club in a size 10.5 for $2,500, but the pair quickly sold out.

While an official release date for the rapper’s collab has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand, the sneaker is rumored to drop sometime in September. They was first seen on Travis Scott’s feet during his “Astroworld” tour earlier this year. But that was just a tease for his eagle-eyed fans.

Now we can see that it features a premium black suede upper that’s contrasted by mocha brown overlays. The shoe’s standout detail is the large reverse Swoosh branding in a sail hue on the lateral side. Additional details include red accents on the tongue’s “Nike Air” and “Cactus Jack” branding along with a red Air Jordan “Wings” logo on the heel. Capping off the look is a sail-colored midsole and a brown outsole.

Also rumored to release sometime this year is a Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6, which Scott debuted during this year’s NFL Super Bowl halftime performance.

