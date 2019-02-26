Travis Scott Teases Unreleased Nike Air Force 1s That Pay Tribute to His Hometown City of Houston

Travis Scott performing at Leeds Festival in the U.K. last August.

Travis Scott continues to generate a large amount of buzz in the sneaker world, this time by previewing a never-before-seen iteration of the classic Nike Air Force 1 Low.

The mega rap star took to Instagram yesterday to showcase the first look at an unreleased Air Force 1 that will pay homage to Scott’s hometown city of Houston. The kicks feature a multitude of materials on the upper, including a suede mudguard wrapping around the leather toe box, a wool tongue and canvas on the heel panel.

The shoe also boasts an extensive color palette with earthy tones covering the majority of the unique design. Additional details include a “TX” snap-on patch on the heel, which sits atop a white midsole and a gum outsole.

Scott and the Swoosh have already dropped two colorways of the “Cactus Jack” Air Force 1 Low, including last year’s release of the “Sail” makeup, which sold out instantly.

Along with the brand new Air Force 1, Scott reminds sneaker fanatics of his projects with Jordan Brand by displaying an unreleased khaki colorway of the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 4, along with the highly anticipated Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1s in both the high-top and low-top versions.

Neither Nike nor Scott have announced that the shoes will be hitting retailers anytime soon. In other related news, Scott’s Air Jordan 1 High collab is rumored to launch in April following a surprise release on the SNKRS app during his Grammys performance this month.

Want more?

Travis Scott Debuts New Air Jordan 1 Low Onstage at the Grammys

Travis Scott Hits the Stage at the Super Bowl in Unreleased Jordan 6s

Travis Scott Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Pair of His Nike Air Force 1 Collab