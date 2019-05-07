Supreme’s Newest Vans Collection Drops Really Soon

Supreme has officially announced its forthcoming collaboration with Vans on Instagram today and it’s arriving sooner than you may think.

As part of the skater-streetwear brand’s spring ’19 collection, the latest capsule will feature six new iterations of the fan-favorite Vans styles: Sk8-Hi Pro and the Slip-On Pro. The kicks boast a blend of premium suede and canvas on the upper that’s printed with diamond plate design and Supreme branding throughout. The latest style is offered in three distinct colors: silver, yellow and red.

The Supreme x Vans collaboration will launch exclusively on SupremeNewYork.com this Thursday at 11 a.m. ET and in Supreme locations in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris. Fans located in Japan will have to wait until Saturday to purchase their pairs in-store. Retail pricing has yet to be announced by the brand.

Vans Sk8-Hi Diamond Plate as part of Supreme’s spring/summer ’19 collection. CREDIT: Supreme

Vans Slip-On Pro Diamond Plate as part of Supreme’s spring/summer ’19 collection. CREDIT: Supreme

Supreme has linked up with Vans throughout the years to create new iterations of its sneakers. Their most recent project featured the Vans Sid Pro silhouette that released last October.

