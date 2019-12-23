How to Get the New Supreme x The North Face Collaboration

The nuptse jacket in the North Face x Supreme F/W 2019 collection.

Supreme announced its latest collaboration with popular outerwear brand The North Face.

The collection includes the popular Nuptse jacket along with the Nuptse Pants and a packable 700-fill down scarf — all in a paper print. Each of the pieces is equipped with a water-resistant shell that’s filled with warm 700-fill down and a paper print that’s seen throughout the base layer in metallic silver. Completing the look is the signature co-branded Supreme box logo and The North Face patch.

The North Face x Supreme “Paper” collection is released exclusively on Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores on Dec. 26. The collection will be released in Japan on Dec. 28.

The Nuptse jacket in the North Face x Supreme “Paper” winter 2019 collection. CREDIT: Supreme

The Nuptse pants in the North Face x Supreme “Paper” winter 2019 collection. CREDIT: Supreme

The 700-fill down scarf in the North Face x Supreme “Paper” winter 2019 collection. CREDIT: Supreme

