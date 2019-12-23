How to Get the New Supreme x The North Face Collaboration

Supreme announced its latest collaboration with popular outerwear brand The North Face.
The collection includes the popular Nuptse jacket along with the Nuptse Pants and a packable 700-fill down scarf — all in a paper print. Each of the pieces is equipped with a water-resistant shell that’s filled with warm 700-fill down and a paper print that’s seen throughout the base layer in metallic silver. Completing the look is the signature co-branded Supreme box logo and The North Face patch.
The North Face x Supreme “Paper” collection is released exclusively on Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores on Dec. 26. The collection will be released in Japan on Dec. 28.
