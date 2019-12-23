Sign up for our newsletter today!

How to Get the New Supreme x The North Face Collaboration

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

The North Face x Supreme F/W 2019 Collection
The nuptse jacket in the North Face x Supreme F/W 2019 collection.
CREDIT: Supreme

Supreme announced its latest collaboration with popular outerwear brand The North Face.

The collection includes the popular Nuptse jacket along with the Nuptse Pants and a packable 700-fill down scarf — all in a paper print. Each of the pieces is equipped with a water-resistant shell that’s filled with warm 700-fill down and a paper print that’s seen throughout the base layer in metallic silver. Completing the look is the signature co-branded Supreme box logo and The North Face patch.

The North Face x Supreme “Paper” collection is released exclusively on Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores on Dec. 26. The collection will be released in Japan on Dec. 28.

The North Face x Supreme F/W 2019 Collection
The Nuptse jacket in the North Face x Supreme “Paper” winter 2019 collection.
CREDIT: Supreme
The North Face x Supreme F/W 2019 Collection
The Nuptse pants in the North Face x Supreme “Paper” winter 2019 collection.
CREDIT: Supreme
The North Face x Supreme F/W 2019 Collection
The 700-fill down scarf in the North Face x Supreme “Paper” winter 2019 collection.
CREDIT: Supreme

