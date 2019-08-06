New Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Lows May Be Released in Three Colorways Next Month

Supreme is rumored to be dropping a new Nike SB collaboration for its fall ’19 line that’s set to include three colorways of the fan-favorite Dunk Low sneaker.
Thanks to leaker group @py_rates — as well as an early look from the Instagram account @atatf — the next trio of Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Lows will feature a two-tone design on the uppers with premium full-grain leather on the heels and a Foamposite material on the mudguard and toe box. Foamposite was introduced on basketball great Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s signature Nike Foamposite One sneakers.
Additional details include a Supreme star logo embroidered on the heel and jewel-like Swoosh branding on the sides.
View this post on Instagram
First look at the Supreme X Nike SB dunks. Thoughts on the jewel check? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #atatf #hypebeast #streetfashion #coke#atlanta #atlantalife #atlantalifestyle #atlantablogger #atlantafashion #kendalljenner #sneakernews #discoveratlanta #atl #modernnotoriety #hypebeastkicks #complexkicks #nikeboyzatl #igsneakercommunity #atlantanightlife #hypefeet #kickfeed #highsnobiety #swoosh #supreme #nikesb
Supreme and Nike SB have yet to confirm the upcoming Dunk Low collab, but the kicks are reportedly dropping on Sept. 12 for $110 each.
In related Supreme news, the legendary label is also expected to drop more collabs with Nike in the future, including two Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Lows, slated for April 2020.
Check out the video below on how to keep your sneakers clean this summer.
Want more?
Nike Is Bringing Back The Fan Favorite Air Jordan 1 — This Time Exclusively for Women
This Rare Air Jordan 1 Was Given Out to Members of Jordan Brand’s Design Studio Team
Here’s a Closer Look at the Rare Fragment x Air Jordan Sample Courtesy of GOAT