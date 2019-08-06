New Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Lows May Be Released in Three Colorways Next Month

Supreme is rumored to be dropping a new Nike SB collaboration for its fall ’19 line that’s set to include three colorways of the fan-favorite Dunk Low sneaker.

Thanks to leaker group @py_rates — as well as an early look from the Instagram account @atatf — the next trio of Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Lows will feature a two-tone design on the uppers with premium full-grain leather on the heels and a Foamposite material on the mudguard and toe box. Foamposite was introduced on basketball great Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s signature Nike Foamposite One sneakers.

Additional details include a Supreme star logo embroidered on the heel and jewel-like Swoosh branding on the sides.

Supreme and Nike SB have yet to confirm the upcoming Dunk Low collab, but the kicks are reportedly dropping on Sept. 12 for $110 each.

In related Supreme news, the legendary label is also expected to drop more collabs with Nike in the future, including two Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Lows, slated for April 2020.

Check out the video below on how to keep your sneakers clean this summer.

Want more?

Nike Is Bringing Back The Fan Favorite Air Jordan 1 — This Time Exclusively for Women

This Rare Air Jordan 1 Was Given Out to Members of Jordan Brand’s Design Studio Team

Here’s a Closer Look at the Rare Fragment x Air Jordan Sample Courtesy of GOAT