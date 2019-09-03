Supreme’s Latest Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Is Releasing This Thursday

Supreme has announced its latest collaboration with Nike Skateboarding that’s scheduled to release this week as part of its current fall ’19 season.

The beloved brand took to Instagram today to preview the collection that will feature a trio of new Dunk Low colorways including “Black/Metallic Silver,” “Navy/Metallic Gold,” and “White/Metallic Red.” The kicks feature a two-toned leather upper that’s contrasted by metallic paneling on the toe. The popular model gets remixed with small jewel Swoosh branding on the sides along with a Supreme star logo embroidered on the heel counter. Completing the look is a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole with a rubber outsole and a special co-branded hangtag attached to each pair.

The collection will be available at Supreme’s New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris stores and online starting on Sept. 5 for $110 each. It will also release in Japan on Sept. 7.

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “Black/Metallic Silver.”

The top view of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “Black/Metallic Silver.”

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “Navy/Metallic Gold.” CREDIT: Supreme

The top view of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “Navy/Metallic Gold.” CREDIT: Supreme

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “White/Metallic Red.” CREDIT: Supreme

The top view of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “White/Metallic Red.” CREDIT: Supreme

The heel of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collab. CREDIT: Supreme

