The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Supreme’s Newest Retro-Inspired Nike Collaboration

Supreme took to Instagram today to officially announce its forthcoming collaboration with Nike that’s sure to be one of the fastest selling drops of the season.

The latest offering will deliver a retro-inspired apparel collection first featured in a series of posts by the skateboarding-turned-streetwear label. The capsule will include a water-resistant nylon hooded sports jacket with matching nylon warm-up pants, which will be available in metallic silver, green and purple, a full sweatsuit, a jacquard pullover sweater, along with a nylon shoulder bag. Each piece will feature co-branding emblazoned onto the clothing.

The upcoming Supreme x Nike collab will be available this Thursday on supremenewyork.com as well as an in-store release at Supreme’s New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris locations. It will also drop in Japan on May 25.

Supreme has recently teamed up with the Swoosh earlier this year to launch their Supreme x Nike Tailwind IV. While this collaboration won’t feature a sneaker release like its predecessor, the duo is rumored to be dropping a glammed up “Swarovski” Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 collection in the following weeks.

