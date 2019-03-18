Supreme’s Newest Nike Air Tailwind IV Collaboration Is Releasing This Week

Following initial leaks that surfaced in January, Supreme has officially confirmed that its upcoming Nike collaboration — two colorways of the under-the-radar Air Tailwind IV model — is releasing this week.

As part of the New York-based skate brand’s spring ’19 collection, the ’90s-era running shoe will be available in two iterations featuring premium leather uppers with bouclé fabric and suede panels as its base. The black makeup boasts royal blue accents, while the white colorway features eye-catching red panels throughout. Additional details include dual branding embroidered on the tongue, insole and heel. Sitting underneath the upper is an Air Max-cushioned outsole, providing the wearer with all-day comfort.

Supreme is also releasing two versions of the Nike Running Hat inspired by the Air Tailwind IV that’s created with the same bouclé fabric and reflective piping on the sides.

Retailing at $190, both colorways of the Supreme x Nike Air Tailwind 4 will launch exclusively at Supreme stores in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris, and online at Supremenewyork.com this Thursday at 11 a.m. EST. They will also be available in Tokyo on Saturday.

Want more?

Supreme and Timberland Keep It Classy With These 3-Eye Classic Lug Shoes

A Brand-New Supreme x Nike Air Max Collaboration Has Surfaced

How a ‘Counterfeit’ Supreme Brand Is Causing Collaboration Chaos