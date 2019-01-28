A Brand New Supreme x Nike Air Max Collaboration Has Surfaced

For the past few years, several of Nike’s timeless Air Max running shoes — including the Air Max 97, Air Max Plus, and many more — have made its return into the retail space, allowing some of the newer sneaker fans to purchase the classic models. For 2019, it appears that another icon is ready to make its return with the help of legendary skate brand Supreme.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary is the re-issue of the Nike Air Max Tailwind 4, which is expected to be part of Supreme’s upcoming spring 2019 collection. An early look surfaced thanks to Supreme Paris staff member Dayanne Akadiri on Instagram.

The image shows the runner dressed in a clean black-based colorway with white speckled detailing throughout the mesh material on the uppers. Additional features include royal blue Swooshes near the heel and toe box with 3M reflective hits surrounding the Supreme branding on the tongue.

According to ONUSinfo on Instagram, the black version is expected to release alongside a white-based iteration, but early images regarding that colorway have yet to surface.

As of now, official release info for the upcoming Supreme x Nike Air Max Tailwind 4 has yet to be unveiled by both brands, but expect more details to arrive in the coming weeks.

In other Air Max-related news, the latest Air Max 720 is set to debut in a bevy of colorways on Friday for $180.

