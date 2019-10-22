Supreme’s Latest Clarks Collaboration Is Ultra-Soft + Comes In Fall Colorways You’ll Love

Supreme is following up last season’s collaboration with Clarks Originals by releasing a new capsule collection of Wallabee shoes on Thursday.
The set of four shoes features water and stain-resistant GORE-TEX suede materials on the upper that’s ready to tackle the elements. The styles are offered in camo, beige, purple and black colorways. Underneath is a classic Vibram gum outsole that’s ultra-plush and lightweight. Additional details include a Goretex-branded tab on the ankle collar along with a debossed Supreme box logo. Each pair comes with a special triangular leather hangtag.
The latest Supreme x Clarks Originals Wallabee collection will be available exclusively at Supreme stores in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris as well as on Supremenewyork.com. Fans in Japan will see a release on Saturday. Retail pricing has yet to be announced.
