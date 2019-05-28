Supreme x Clarks Originals Wallabee Collection Is Dropping This Week

Hot on the heels of a retro-inspired apparel collection with Nike, Supreme is following up by teaming with Clarks Originals to release new iterations of its Wallabee chukka boot.

The latest style of the classic silhouette is offered in four distinct colorways: red, black, tan and navy. The upper boasts a premium suede covered with a bandana-inspired paisley pattern. Supreme’s branding is kept to a minimum, featured on a triangular leather hangtag attached to the laces and the co-branded insoles. Capping off the look is the Clark Wallabee’s signature crepe tooling.

Releasing exclusively at Supreme locations, the collab will be available in-store at New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, and Paris on Thursday and on Supremenewyork.com. Japan will see a later release happening Saturday. Retail pricing has yet to be announced by Supreme and Clarks Originals.

In related Supreme news, more collaborations for the popular streetwear brand are rumored to be on the way including a Supreme x Air Jordan 14 and a glammed-up Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 Lux “Swarovski” pack.

