Kyrie Irving Unveils His Upcoming Spongebob Squarepants x Nike Collaboration

After receiving an early look in May, it appears that the highly-anticipated SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 will be part a five-sneaker collection arriving soon.

The latest look at the lineup was shared by @rocnationsports on Instagram and shows NBA star Kyrie Irving, the newest member of the Brooklyn Nets, holding his SpongeBob-inspired Kyrie 5. The images also show Irving with colorways inspired by the show’s characters Patrick Star and Squidward Tentacles. The upper of each look features a hue inspired by the character’s complexion and signature details decorated on the Swoosh branding.

Joining the triplet of Kyrie 5 sneakers are the previously unseen styles of the Kyrie Low 2 drawing inspiration from the characters Sandy Cheeks and Mr. Krabs, with an all-white colorway and a vibrant red makeup, respectively.

While an official release date surrounding the SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie collection has yet to be confirmed, the brand has announced on Twitter that fans can expect the limited edition sneakers to arrive at retailers sometime this summer. Retail pricing for the sneakers also has not yet been announced.

