Sofia Sanchez de Batek’s Santoni Shoe Collab Is Inspired by the Ocean & Sustainability

Sofia Sanchez de Batek is getting her feet wet in more ways than one. The art director is designing shoes for the first time alongside Italian luxury label Santoni, and the inspiration behind this collaboration is the ocean.

Sustainability was top of mind for both parties when creating the resort ’20 capsule collection.

Santoni x Sofia Sanchez lace-up sandal in tones of ocean blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“Personally, I’ve always been conservative with the use of plastic. It made sense to do something environmentally conscious, and now that I have a daughter it made sense even more,” Sanchez de Batek told FN. “We need to generate more awareness. I know how precious our world is.”

“The idea was to create this capsule with a strong message,” founder Giuseppe Santoni said, adding that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a non-profit association that deals with the preservation of the oceans.

Santoni x Sofia Sanchez sandal in light brown nappa leather with real seashell details. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The company has been eco-conscious since its launch in 2005, using solar panels exclusively at its factory to produce energy. A recycled water system is also in place for rainwater recovery and reuse. “Our building is made by 90% recycled materials,” said Santoni. “We don’t use plastic in our production and even in the company. The idea was to be eco-sustainable because I believe the people who have big opportunities have to be responsible for the future.”

Sanchez de Batek has the same sentiment. As a seasoned scuba-diver, she looked towards the underwater world for design ideas. She said, “I’ve been scuba diving since a young age. This was my first passion. I dove with whales, sharks, dolphins. I dove in Korea, Australia, Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands, in the Caribbean and Red Sea. I could not believe there was another world down there.”

Santoni x Sofia Sanchez leather slipper with printed coral pattern. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The 12-style collection is filled with nods to the ocean, featuring seashells, coral reef motifs, and tones of blue and sand in flats, mules, sandal and boots. Plus, it’s a departure from the typical brand aesthetic, which Santoni said he’s hoping will attract more U.S. consumers to the brand’s women’s category.

“This line is more light and feminine, which we proved we can do,” Santoni explained. “In the States, we aren’t famous for ladies. Due to previous distribution, it was more focused on men. In Europe we are 50/50. Not many people are aware, but we have a big organization for women’s. The quality is unbelievable.”