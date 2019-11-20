New Sacai x Nike LDWaffle Styles May Be Releasing in 2020

After its well-received debut this year, designer Chitose Abe’s red-hot Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collaboration will reportedly be given a follow-up in 2020 after new styles have surfaced online.

Instagram user @solebyjc showed off a first look of two unreleased styles that have undergone several alterations that weren’t previously featured, including a neoprene mesh forming as the base of the upper. The hybrid elements make a return with double-stacked premium suede and soft leather overlays on the toe box, eyelets and heel counter, as well as double Swoosh branding on the sides. Additional details include thicker ribbon-like laces, which replace the double laces seen on the previously released pairs.

The shoe made its debut in 2018 during Sacai’s Paris runway show and has since been released in four colorways throughout this year. Each pair has sold out and is currently demanding upwards of $500 on secondary markets such as StockX.

According to the Instagram post, sneaker enthusiasts should expect the two new styles to drop sometime in spring/summer ’20, but that information has yet to be confirmed by Nike.

