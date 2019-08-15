New Sacai x Nike LDWaffle and Blazer Sneakers Are Set to Launch Next Month

Nike has confirmed the next Sacai sneaker collabs to release. The drops include the coveted LDWaffle and the Blazer High models.

The hybrid styles are scheduled to release next month in two contrasting black and white-based iterations, as well as a “Pine Green” makeup for the LDWaffle shoe. Each silhouette features Sacai’s signature elements including double Swoosh branding on the sides, dual tongues and stacked midsoles. The heel tabs feature both Sacai and Nike braining.

As a refresher, the LDWaffle combines design components of the classic LDV and Waffle running sneakers, while the Blazer High blends the classic Dunk High and Blazer basketball models into one.

The Sacai x Nike LDWaffle. CREDIT: Nike News

The Sacai x Nike Blazer High. CREDIT: Nike News

The Sacai x Nike Blazer High. CREDIT: Nike News

“Often, I take the things I like from two different items of clothing and splice them together to create a whole that is bigger than the sum of its parts,” Sacai founder Chitose Abe said in a statement. “I express the end result as a ‘hybrid. There has to be a genuine interest or connection in order for me to create something new and unexpected. Another important thing is that the partnership needs to contribute exactly half the work.”

Accompanying the selection of footwear is an 11-piece running apparel collection including jackets, shorts and more. The next Sacai x Nike collection will launch sometime in September on Nike SNKRS and at select Nike stockists, but a specific release date has not yet beebn disclosed by the brand.

