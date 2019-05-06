How to Get the Buzzy Sacai x Nike Hybrid Collaboration This Month

When Chitose Abe presented her men’s spring ’19 collection for Sacai during Paris Fashion Week Men’s last year, sneakerheads everywhere immediately zeroed in on the never-before-seen Nike hybrid sneakers that the models were sporting. After months of anticipation, fans will finally have the opportunity to cop the collaboration officially releasing this month.

The two distinct styles fuse together iconic Nike sneakers. There’s the Blazer Mid, which unites the Blazer with the Dunk, and the LDWaffle, which merges Waffle Daybreak and the LDV. The idea stems from Abe playing with two themes from her collection: stability and betrayal. The betrayal aspect includes multilayered elements, which can be seen with the Swoosh branding on the sides, the tongue and double laces, and elongated midsoles. Abe brings forth stability through the familiar color schemes on the kicks.

The Sacai x Nike LDWaffle will be available in five colorways.

The Sacai x Nike LDWaffle. CREDIT: Nike News

The Sacai x Nike LDWaffle and the Blazer Mid will be launching on the SNKRS app and at select retailers globally on May 16 and May 30, respectively. Retail pricing has yet to be announced by either brand.

