Kith’s Ronnie Fieg Teases Asics Collab on Instagram

Ronnie Fieg at the Kith Park show during New York Fashion Week last September.

Ronnie Fieg’s latest team-up is with Asics.

The Kith founder and CEO posted an Instagram gallery this morning teasing an upcoming collaboration with the Japanese sportswear brand. The company’s Gel Lyte 3.1 sneakers got a twist from Fieg courtesy of a suedelike pink upper with sparkly detailing.

In the images, Fieg appeared to be styling head-to-toe Kith looks, possibly for an upcoming presentation at New York Fashion Week next week.

The 37-year-old was honored with the first-ever FN Achievement Award for Collaborator of the Year in 2017. He’s teamed up with multiple brands over the years, among them Nike, Off-White and New Balance.

“I was really passionate about shoes from such an early age that I have love for all types of footwear, which makes me unique in the marketplace,” Fieg told FN in 2017. “The market is a fickle place when you step down from doing things for the right reasons. So it’s always a common factor in everything I work on that it needs to come from the right place, it needs to mean something.”

Known for appealing to a young, streetwear-focused audience Fieg was also featured on FN‘s first-ever 40 Under 40 issue in May 2018.

“The younger generation doesn’t want to be told what to do. They want to lead their generation — in how they think about product and how they consume. It’s a different mentality than yesterday,” he told FN then. “It changes every day. It takes a nimble approach.”

Below, see highlights from the 2018 FNAAs.

Want more?

How Kith Brought Cool to Hudson Yards — Without Selling Any Streetwear at All

The Inside Story on the Kith x Vasque Boot Collaboration

How Kith Is Showing Its Support for Gender Equality