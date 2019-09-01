Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kith’s Ronnie Fieg Teases Asics Collab on Instagram

By Ella Chochrek
Ronnie Fieg, kith park, september 2018, nyfw
Ronnie Fieg at the Kith Park show during New York Fashion Week last September.
Ronnie Fieg’s latest team-up is with Asics.

The Kith founder and CEO posted an Instagram gallery this morning teasing an upcoming collaboration with the Japanese sportswear brand. The company’s Gel Lyte 3.1 sneakers got a twist from Fieg courtesy of a suedelike pink upper with sparkly detailing.

In the images, Fieg appeared to be styling head-to-toe Kith looks, possibly for an upcoming presentation at New York Fashion Week next week.

The 37-year-old was honored with the first-ever FN Achievement Award for Collaborator of the Year in 2017. He’s teamed up with multiple brands over the years, among them Nike, Off-White and New Balance.

“I was really passionate about shoes from such an early age that I have love for all types of footwear, which makes me unique in the marketplace,” Fieg told FN in 2017. “The market is a fickle place when you step down from doing things for the right reasons. So it’s always a common factor in everything I work on that it needs to come from the right place, it needs to mean something.”

Known for appealing to a young, streetwear-focused audience Fieg was also featured on FN‘s first-ever 40 Under 40 issue in May 2018.

“The younger generation doesn’t want to be told what to do. They want to lead their generation — in how they think about product and how they consume. It’s a different mentality than yesterday,” he told FN then. “It changes every day. It takes a nimble approach.”

