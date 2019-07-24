Quentin Tarantino’s Most Famous Movie Moments Get Turned Into Socks

From “Kill Bill” to “Inglorious Bastards,” there’s no denying that Quentin Tarantino has produced plenty of movie magic.
Now, Stance is partnering with the director on socks inspired by his films — and “Pulp Fiction” is the first to get the treatment.
The four “Pulp Fiction”-themed patterns can be tracked to four of the cult classic’s most memorable scenes. One take resembles the image on the movie poster, which shows Uma Thurman as Mia sprawled out on a bed, smoking a cigarette while her “Pulp Fiction” book and a gun sit in front of her.
Another sock inspired by the 7-time Oscar-nominated movie displays a drawing of Mia sitting in a booth drinking a milkshake.
Meanwhile, another version pictures John Travolta’s Vincent and Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules standing guns in hand against a green and purple background.
The last, called “I Want to Dance,” takes on one of the most famous scenes from the film, wherein Mia and Vincent groove in a musical sequence.
“Fusing pop culture and independent arthouse cinema, Tarantino’s films became instant cult classics, featuring elements of clever plots, twisting dialogue, and outbursts of extreme violence,” Stance wrote in an Instagram post teasing the collection. “We’re proud to present our Quentin Tarantino collection for Fall, starting with Pulp Fiction.”
Each of the first four styles is available on Stance’s website now for $18. The socks come in men’s and women’s sizing. Fans can expect socks inspired by more of the director’s iconic flicks to drop later this fall.
