Quentin Tarantino’s Most Famous Movie Moments Get Turned Into Socks

Socks inspired by a scene featuring characters Jules and Vincent in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction."

From “Kill Bill” to “Inglorious Bastards,” there’s no denying that Quentin Tarantino has produced plenty of movie magic.

Now, Stance is partnering with the director on socks inspired by his films — and “Pulp Fiction” is the first to get the treatment.

The four “Pulp Fiction”-themed patterns can be tracked to four of the cult classic’s most memorable scenes. One take resembles the image on the movie poster, which shows Uma Thurman as Mia sprawled out on a bed, smoking a cigarette while her “Pulp Fiction” book and a gun sit in front of her.

The “Pulp Fiction cover (L) and the socks inspired by it. CREDIT: Shutterstock/Stance

Another sock inspired by the 7-time Oscar-nominated movie displays a drawing of Mia sitting in a booth drinking a milkshake.

Related Survey Reveals the Gifts That Most Men Want for Christmas 6 Great Gifts for Your Sporty Husband -- Starting at $18 9 Perfect Sock Gifts for Every Type of Guy in Your Life

Mia drinking a milkshake (L) and the socks inspired by the scene. CREDIT: Shutterstock/Stance

Meanwhile, another version pictures John Travolta’s Vincent and Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules standing guns in hand against a green and purple background.

Vincent and Jules in “Pulp Fiction” (L) and socks inspired by the scene. CREDIT: Shutterstock/Stance

The last, called “I Want to Dance,” takes on one of the most famous scenes from the film, wherein Mia and Vincent groove in a musical sequence.

Mia and Vincent dancing in “Pulp Fiction” (L) and the socks that pay homage to the scene. CREDIT: Shutterstock/Stance

“Fusing pop culture and independent arthouse cinema, Tarantino’s films became instant cult classics, featuring elements of clever plots, twisting dialogue, and outbursts of extreme violence,” Stance wrote in an Instagram post teasing the collection. “We’re proud to present our Quentin Tarantino collection for Fall, starting with Pulp Fiction.”

Each of the first four styles is available on Stance’s website now for $18. The socks come in men’s and women’s sizing. Fans can expect socks inspired by more of the director’s iconic flicks to drop later this fall.

Watch the video below to see how to clean sneakers using organic soap.

Want more?

Stance Puts Basquiat on Socks — And It’s an Artsy ’80s Punk Dream Come True

Why You’ll No Longer Have to Wait in Line to Buy Stance Socks

Girlfriend Mistakenly Buys ‘Tupac’ Socks Instead of Two-Pack — And Wins Internet