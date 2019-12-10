Post Malone’s Latest Collab Sells Out in Minutes, But Here’s How You Can Still Get Them

The early bird catches the worm — or a pair of Post Malone x Crocs clogs. Once again, the recording artist’s limited-edition clogs released today were an immediate sellout.

According to Crocs, the first-ever global drop for Post Malone x Crocs product to date was its biggest. After three collaborations that sold out within minutes, the brand said it saw the same enthusiasm from fans around the world for this new drop.

Lines formed outside multiple Crocs locations today even before they were open as shoppers sought to snag the shoes before Christmas. The 34th Street location in New York City sold out shortly after doors opened. Online, the shoes were available from 10 a.m. ET, and they officially sold out globally within an hour and a half.

But don’t despair if you missed your chance. Some shrewd customers are already re-selling the Duet Max Clog on several websites.

Post Malone x Crocs collaboration. CREDIT: Crocs

StockX has sold a pair in size 5 for $100 (the original retail price was $60). There’s still a range of sizes available from 4 to 12, and bids are being accepted.

Goat also has some available in sizes 4 to 9, ranging in price from $110 to $165.

“This latest drop with Crocs is our best yet,” said Malone. “I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe, and they gave me all the tools to do just that. I think they came out really neat, and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do,”

This is not likely to be the last collaboration between Malone and Crocs, so there might be an opportunity to step into a pair in 2020.

Want more?

Justin Bieber Can’t Get Enough of Crocs’ Colorful Clogs

Post Malone Gives Out Free Crocs at Fried Chicken Shop Where He Used to Work

Post Malone x Crocs Collaborate on an Urban Camo Clog