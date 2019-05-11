Post Malone’s New ‘Rainforest’ Crocs Quickly Sold Out After an Exclusive Release in Australia

Post Malone’s third collab with Crocs dropped exclusively in Australia yesterday and the collection is already sold out.

The “Better Now” hitmaker (real name: Austin Post) took to Instagram Tuesday to announce the release of his new foam resin clog on Thursday. The Texan-born rap star included a photo of himself strumming on the guitar while sporting the new model, which features a rainforest print upper and custom-designed Jibbitz charms.

The 23-year-old musician was spotted taking photos with fans before boarding a private jet in Australia Friday. He was captured wearing a white T-shirt with black Balenciaga sweatpants and black Birkenstock sandals.

Post Malone wearing black Birkenstocks with black Balenciaga sweatpants in Australia. CREDIT: Splash

In November, Post’s Dimitri clog sold out in just 10 minutes, and Madonna requested a pair via social media.

The Grammy-nominated singer is anticipated to have more Crocs collabs dropping in the future.

