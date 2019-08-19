New Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD ‘Proud’ Collection Dropping in September

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD in the "Solar Yellow" colorway.

It’s been a fairly quiet summer for Pharrell Williams in terms of dropping new sneakers with his partnered brand Adidas, but the hiatus will shortly come to an end thanks to a new collection of Human Race NMDs slated to arrive next month.

The pack will include a quartet of colorways including “Solar Yellow,” “Cream White,” “Hyper Pop,” and “Utility Black” with each of the corresponding hues decorating the shoe’s breathable Primeknit uppers. Each pair will also feature large embroidered phrases that run down the midfoot such as “Know,” “Breathe,” “Sun,” and “Infinite,” respectively.

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD in the “Solar Yellow” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD in the “Cream White” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD in the “Hyper Pop” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD in the “Utility Black” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

Unlike the construction of the traditional NMD silhouette, Williams’ version boasts an intricate lacing system with large plastic eyelets attached to the midsole’s foot stabilizers, which helps secure the wearer’s foot with thick rope laces. The upper sits atop an ultra-plush Boost-cushioned midsole with a trail-like rubber outsole for durability.

All four pairs of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD “Proud” collection is scheduled to release on Sept. 1 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers for $220 each.

