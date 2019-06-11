Is This Nike Ad Hinting at an Upcoming Collab With Hit Netflix Series ‘Stranger Things’?

Yesterday, Nike dropped a cryptic ad campaign teasing what many fans believed to be linked to a collaboration with hit Netflix TV series “Stranger Things.”

A video was shared on the Swoosh’s @nikestore account on Twitter, showing a blurry video of a Nike-branded truck driving off of a parking lot. It is also dated for June 6, 1985, which is around the same timeframe in which the show takes place.

The caption on the post states that “We [Nike] acknowledge that several shipments from 1985 have gone missing. Please call 1.800.561.1985 with any info.”

We acknowledge that several shipments from 1985 have gone missing. Please call 1.800.561.1985(🇺🇸) with any info. pic.twitter.com/Lm5LYr5wio — Nike.com (@nikestore) June 10, 2019

Fans who call the number will hear a prerecorded message from Nike, which transitions into a top-secret call between a Laura from Nike and an individual named Jim.

In the recording, Jim explains that he’s found a lost sneaker shipment dating back to 1985, saying, “There’s something supernatural about it.” He proceeds to ask Laura if she can meet him on Wednesday, June 12, at Latitude 34.04031 and Longitude -118.26688 — which takes searchers to 621 West Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, Cali., across the street from the STAPLES Center.

Related Industry Moves: Nike Hires First Global Chief Digital Information Officer & More Colin Kaepernick Files Trademark Application for Slogan in His Nike Ad Nike's Massive Spring Sale Is Going On Right Now -- Here's What to Shop Before It's Over

Nike also replied to a curious user on Twitter. “Things are about to get strange,” the sportswear giant said.

Just know, things are about to get strange. — Nike.com (@nikestore) June 10, 2019

News of the rumored Stranger Things x Nike collaboration first caught the attention of fans last month — thanks to a leaked Instagram post from @py_rates, announcing that a collaborative apparel collection is expected to arrive during the latter half of this month and in early July.

The highly anticipated third season of “Stranger Things” will premiere exclusively on Netflix starting July 4.

Want more?

Colin Kaepernick Files Trademark Application for Slogan in His Nike Ad

Toronto Raptors Super-Fan Drake Subtly Supports the Team With His Casual Club Style in Sweatsuit & Nike Sneakers

Nike Sets the Record Straight on Its Daycare Debate