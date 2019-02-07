Does Nike Skateboarding Have a Brand-New Air Jordan 1 Low Collaboration Coming?

Jordan Brand and the Nike Skateboarding line are rumored to be crossing paths once again, thanks to the latest round of leaks surrounding a brand-new Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration.

This isn’t the first time the brands have linked up to create a skateboard version of the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1. In 2014, skate icon Lance Mountain dropped a mismatched Nike SB x Jordan 1 High inspired by his personal ties with the model. The kicks featured black and white paint on the uppers, which revealed the classic “Bred” and “Royal” colorways underneath when the layer was rubbed off by the skateboard.

According to Twitter account @py_leaks, the latest pairing will feature the Air Jordan 1 Low, which is expected to make its way to retailers this summer. While early images have yet to surface, sneaker fans can expect two colorways of the upcoming collab: “Dark Powder Blue/Dark Powder Blue/White” and “Midnight Navy/Metallic Silver/White.” Fans can expect the kicks to incorporate beefed-up features including thicker laces and additional cushioning around the ankle collar. As stated in the post, both pairs will retail for $110.

*LEAK ALERT*: @nikesb x @Jumpman23 will be dropping an Air Jordan 1 Low in 2 colorways this Summer.

The Jordan 1 in its high-top form became one of the most popular shoes among the entire skate community when Mountain was a skateboarder in the ’80s, thanks to its leather high-cut design, combined with the ample amount of cushioning it provided for skaters.

