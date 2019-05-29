These Two New Colorways of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 Are Perfect for Summer

The lateral side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 "Orange Pulse."

If you missed out on the initial release of Jerry Lorenzo’s Nike Air Fear of God 1 sneakers, the Swoosh has prepared two new iterations of the sought-after model that’s perfect for the summer time.

The latest offering of the hightop basketball sneaker will arrive in tonal “Orange Pulse” and “Frosted Spruce” colorways featuring a revamped breathable mesh upper that replaces its predecessor’s ballistic nylon and suede constructions. As the name suggests, the “Orange Pulse” is covered in an eye-catching orange hue while the “Frosted Spruce” opts for a mint green color scheme. Keeping the wearer’s foot locked down is a TPU lacing cage that surrounds the lateral and medial side with a toggle lacing system. Additional details include a zipper conveniently placed on the heel for easy access. Capping off the look is a double-stacked Zoom Air unit on the outsole.

The Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Orange Pulse” and the “Frosted Spruce” releases Saturday via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET. Retail pricing is set at $350 each.

The medial side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Orange Pulse.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Orange Pulse.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Orange Pulse.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Frosted Spruce.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Frosted Spruce.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Frosted Spruce.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Frosted Spruce.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Frosted Spruce.” CREDIT: Nike

