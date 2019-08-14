Here’s When Fans Can Create Their Own Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Blazer Sneakers

Following the launch of its Nike VaporMax 2019 collaboration, avant-garde streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market will be coming to the Swoosh’s Nike By You customization platform this month.

The forthcoming “Nike Blazer CPFM Sponge By You” project will be centered around the classic Blazer silhouette. An ode to the DIY customization of skate footwear mixed with a patchwork of fabrics, fans will be able to create their very own one-of-a-kind sneaker by using loose-knit, quilted, fleece and/or synthetic suede on the tan-colored upper. The material choices are meant to channel the vibes of patchwork or crocheted blankets that one might find at a flea market. Materials for the eye-stay, lace and the Swoosh branding can be chosen individually on the right and left shoes for a more personalized look. Capping off the shoe is a durable brown rubber outsole.

The Nike Blazer CPFM Sponge By You. CREDIT: Nike News

Fans will be able to create their own Cactus Plant Flea Market x Blazers with the “Nike Blazer CPFM Sponge By You” program on Nike.com starting on Aug. 27. Retail pricing has not yet been announced.

