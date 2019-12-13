Todd Snyder Pays Tribute to NY’s Hudson Region With This New Balance Sneaker Collab

Todd Snyder’s newest sneaker collab with New Balance is finally out.

The lifestyle menswear brand released an exclusive iteration of the New Balance M997 sneaker that retails for $235 and is available at Toddsnyder.com and at select retailers.

According to the brand’s site, the shoe takes inspiration from the designer’s time spent in Hudson, N.Y., with tributes to the brick at the Hudson Train station, the greenery around the city and the sights of Warren Street. The shoe features a mix of earth tones including tumbled bison leather, chemical-free vegetable-tanned leather and pigskin suede.

The style sits all atop New Balance’s ENCAP midsole technology, mixing soft padding with a tougher rim for cushion and durable support.

New Balance x Todd Snyder 997. CREDIT: Todd Snyder

New Balance x Todd Snyder 997. CREDIT: Todd Snyder

New Balance x Todd Snyder 997. CREDIT: Todd Snyder

The two forces of fashion came together earlier in the year for a different colorway of the 997 sneakers for LGBTQ Pride Month. The Love 997 dropped in June and featured a mixed color palette of white peach, cedar quartz and copper rose made with plush suede and perforated leather.

The style retailed originally for $220 and now resells for $300 and more.

Todd Snyder x New Balance Love 997. CREDIT: Courtesy

More details from the 997 designed in collaboration with Todd Snyder. CREDIT: Courtesy

