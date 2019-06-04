Country Music Star Luke Combs Collaborated on Crocs That ‘Support Local Moonshiners’

Crocs is going country.

On Thursday, the brand is releasing a special edition of its signature Classic Clog in collaboration with up-and-coming singer and songwriter Luke Combs. The single style will be available exclusively at the the CMA Fest in downtown Nashville, the world’s largest country music festival featuring more than 300 country acts ranging from newcomers to legendary stars.

Combs is considered a rising star on the country music circuit, as well as an admitted Crocs fan. “I’ve worn Crocs for a long time and no one loves them as much as me, so getting the chance to design my own pair of the Classic Clog is cool as hell,” said Combs. “I had so much fun creating these and hope fans will have just as much fun wearing them.”

Crocs special-edition clogs by Luke Combs. CREDIT: Shawn Jin

The clogs also come complete with special-edition decorative Jibbitz charms that include one in support of local moonshiners.

The shoes are priced at $60 and can be purchased at CMA Fest, at the Crocs booth at Fan Fair X on Broadway while supplies last.

Combs, a native of North Carolina, released his Gold-certified debut album, “This One’s For You ” in 2017, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart. He’s currently touring the U.S. this summer. After the CMA Fest he heads north for shows in Buffalo, N.Y., and Gilford, N.H., before swinging back south for dates in Georgia, Texas and the Carolinas.

Combs is the most recent celebrity to partner with the brand, with former notables including Drew Barrymore and Post Malone, whose two limited-edition styles sold out quickly.

