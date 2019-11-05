Country Star Luke Combs + Crocs’ New Collab Comes in Camo Print With a Bottle Opener

Luke Combs and Crocs are back in business.

Following a sold-out collab that was released in June, the country star and rubber clog company have partnered on new shoes — this time with a hunting theme.

The new Classic Clogs, retailing at $60, will debut on Nov. 14 at noon ET at Crocs.com/lukecombsxcrocs. They feature a Realtree Edge camo graphic-print upper with hunting-themed jibbitz. The orange strap has additional holes for the embellishments and comes with a bottle-opener jibbitz bearing the singer’s name.

A side view of the Luke Combs x Crocs clog. CREDIT: Crocs

“I love Crocs because you get to be who you are,” said Combs of his shoes in a press release. “These are very me and I hope people enjoy them, especially my fans, ‘cause these LC2’s are awesome. Hard to believe, but I like these Crocs even more than my first. I mean, a working bottle opener on your camo and orange shoe? I’m in.”

Combs’ first collab with Crocs was a Classic Clog with a wood panel-inspired foam upper and jibbitz that reference his country roots. Those who want a pair may have to act fast: The first Crocs x Luke Combs collab sold out within minutes.

In addition to Combs, Crocs has teamed up with stars including Drew Barrymore, Post Malone and Zooey Deschanel.

The top view of the Luke Combs X Crocs Classic Realtree Clog. CREDIT: Crocs

The rear view of the Luke Combs X Crocs Classic Realtree Clog. CREDIT: Crocs

Want more?

This New Crocs Collaboration Has Glow-in-the-Dark Styles That Come With Surprises

Ruby Rose Gives Crocs an Edgy Makeover With ’90s Vibes in New Collaboration

Kicks & Crocs: The Shoe Brands College Girls Are Buying to Head Back to School