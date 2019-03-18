Lacoste Is Tapping the Work of ’80s Artist Keith Haring for Sneakers and Apparel

French lifestyle brand Lacoste is moving into the world of art with the March 27 launch of the Lacoste x Keith Haring global collection. According to the company, the collection pays homage to ’80s style and the spirit of urban culture.

The line, which includes a wide range of products such as sneakers, polo shirts, sweatshirts, dresses and bomber jackets, channels the work of the American pop artist best known for his colorful and graphic paintings, graffiti and murals.

This is not the first time, however, the fashion world has tapped Haring’s work. Prior to the Lacoste collection, brands such as Toms, Alice + Olivia and Tommy Hilfiger have featured the work of the artist on its footwear in styles ranging from casuals to pumps.

The new adult and children’s collection features the artist’s signature figures: The artist’s legendary “Barking Dog” and “Heart” drawings are displayed on a T-shirt or discreetly applied on the collar of a polo shirt or the back of a tennis shoe.

A sneaker from the debut Keith Haring x Lacoste collection. CREDIT: Lacoste

Haring was as interested in art as social causes and produced more than 50 public artworks in cities around the world, many of which were created for charities, hospitals and orphanages.

Upon being diagnosed with AIDS in 1988, he established the Keith Haring Foundation, which continues to provide funding and imagery to AIDS organizations and children’s programs.

The collection is done in collaboration with Aerestar, which represents high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives. It will be available online and in select Lacoste stores.

