The Buzzy ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Nike Kyrie 5 Collab Gets a Release Date

By Victor Deng
SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie Collection
CREDIT: Nike News

After months of teasers, Nike has officially announced the release date surrounding its anticipated SpongeBob SquarePants x Kyrie collection.

Transferring Kyrie Irving’s love for the hit Nickelodeon cartoon show “SpongeBob SquarePants,” the forthcoming collaboration will include five new colorways of Irving’s Nike Basketball models, including the Kyrie 5 and the Kyrie 2 Low that are inspired by some of the fan-favorite characters.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paramount Animation/Nickelodeon Movies/United Plankton/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5874386c)Tom KennyThe Spongebob Movie - Sponge Out Of Water - 2015Director: Paul TibbittParamount Animation/Nickelodeon Movies/United Plankton PicturesUSAAnimationAnimationSpongebob Squarepants 2Bob l'éponge, le film: Un héros sort de l'eau
A still from “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.”
CREDIT: Nickelodeon Movies/Shutterstock

The “SpongeBob” color scheme features a vivid yellow upper that’s contrasted by a red and brown midsole drawing design cues from the character’s memorable ensemble. Similar to the aforementioned style is a “Patrick” makeup boasting vibrant pink and neon green tones. The “Squidward” opts for a seafoam green hue. Finally, the “Mr. Krabs” and “Sandy” colorways incorporate their respective signature colors and styles to the Nike Kyrie 2 Low. Check out official images of the collection below.

SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 SpongeBob
The SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 “SpongeBob.”
CREDIT: Nike News
SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 Patrick, pink
The SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 “Patrick.”
CREDIT: Nike News
SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 Squidward
The SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 “Squidward.”
CREDIT: Nike News
SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 2 Low Sandy
The SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 2 Low “Sandy.”
CREDIT: Nike News
SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 2 Low Mr. Krabs
SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 2 Low “Mr. Krabs.”
CREDIT: Nike News

The entire SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie collection will launch globally Aug. 10 on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers.

