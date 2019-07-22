The Buzzy ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Nike Kyrie 5 Collab Gets a Release Date

After months of teasers, Nike has officially announced the release date surrounding its anticipated SpongeBob SquarePants x Kyrie collection.

Transferring Kyrie Irving’s love for the hit Nickelodeon cartoon show “SpongeBob SquarePants,” the forthcoming collaboration will include five new colorways of Irving’s Nike Basketball models, including the Kyrie 5 and the Kyrie 2 Low that are inspired by some of the fan-favorite characters.

A still from “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.” CREDIT: Nickelodeon Movies/Shutterstock

The “SpongeBob” color scheme features a vivid yellow upper that’s contrasted by a red and brown midsole drawing design cues from the character’s memorable ensemble. Similar to the aforementioned style is a “Patrick” makeup boasting vibrant pink and neon green tones. The “Squidward” opts for a seafoam green hue. Finally, the “Mr. Krabs” and “Sandy” colorways incorporate their respective signature colors and styles to the Nike Kyrie 2 Low. Check out official images of the collection below.

The SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 “SpongeBob.” CREDIT: Nike News

The SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 “Patrick.” CREDIT: Nike News

The SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 “Squidward.” CREDIT: Nike News

The SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 2 Low “Sandy.” CREDIT: Nike News

SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 2 Low “Mr. Krabs.” CREDIT: Nike News

The entire SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie collection will launch globally Aug. 10 on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers.

