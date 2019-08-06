This Friends and Family Exclusive Kith x Coca Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor Is Finally Being Released

First debuted as a “Friends and Family” exclusive in 2017, this coveted Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor 1970 sneaker collaboration will be released to the public for the first time Friday.

A follow-up to Kith’s first Coca-Cola x Converse launch two years ago, this latest style will incorporate a vintage-wash blue denim on the upper of the classic silhouette. Additional details include classic white Coca-Cola embroidery wrapping around the heel portion of the upper along with a co-branded insoles and a removable Kith branded patch on the medial side. Capping off the look is a beige midsole with a neon green outsole to give the shoe a more vintage aesthetic.

The Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor 1970s. CREDIT: Tyler Mansour for Kith

The Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck Taylors will be released on Kith.com and at Kith stores on Friday. Retail pricing has not yet been announced. An apparel capsule collection featuring men’s and women’s apparel will be launching alongside the limited-edition sneakers.

The Kith x Coca-Cola apparel collection was available to local fans at Kith’s newest pop-up shop on the island of Oahu, Hawaii on Aug. 2.

