K-Swiss Celebrates Angry Birds’ 10th Anniversary With Limited-Edition Sneakers

Gamers may want to add K-Swiss’ latest sneaker release to their holiday wishlists.

The heritage sneaker brand is partnering with Angry Birds on two limited-edition sneaker styles in celebration of the mobile app’s 10th anniversary.

K-Swiss’ Classic VN sneaker is executed in two colorways: “Gen 1” and “Forever Red.” Both the “Gen 1” and “Forever Red” sneakers will be available to shop on Wednesday at Kswiss.com and from select retailers. Each style retails for $70.

Angry Birds x K-Swiss Classic VN “Gen 1.” CREDIT: K-Swiss

The “Gen 1” features images of all the characters from the original Angry Birds game printed across the upper. The co-branded shoe has a leather upper with K-Swiss’ signature five stripes in synthetic material. Matte D-rings and eyelets are meant to create a secure fit.

The “Forever Red” is emblazoned with imagery of Red, the cherry-hued bird who is arguably the most recognizable star in the Angry Birds franchise. The shoe has a knit lining for comfort with Angry Birds branding at the heel and K-Swiss’ five stripes in red.

Angry Birds x K-Swiss Classic VN “Forever Red.” CREDIT: K-Swiss

Both colorways come with two sets of laces and slingshot hang tags. The shoes are presented in limited-edition boxes with matching tissue paper.

This is not the first time K-Swiss has released shoes inspired by pop culture. The tennis brand has partnered in the past year with “Clueless,” “Ghostbusters” and “Breaking Bad.”

