Jordan and Dior’s Buzzy New Collab Gives a Luxe Twist to an Iconic Sneaker

The fashion house remixes the iconic Jumpman Wings logo with “Air Dior” instead of the traditional “Air Jordan” branding. The Swoosh branding has also been updated to feature Dior’s Oblique jacquard print, which is also printed on the insoles. The collaboration coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration. CREDIT: Nike The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration. CREDIT: Nike

“I love mixing together different worlds, different ideas, and Jordan Brand and Maison Dior are both emblematic of absolute excellence in their fields,” said Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones. “To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new.”

The upcoming Dior x Air Jordan 1 will be released globally on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand and Dior stores in April 2020 with a rumored $2,000 price tag.

