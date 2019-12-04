Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jordan and Dior’s Buzzy New Collab Gives a Luxe Twist to an Iconic Sneaker

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration
The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration.
CREDIT: Nike
Images of Dior and Jordan Brand’s buzzy collaboration debuted today. The reworking of the Air Jordan 1 model is crafted with premium calf leather and features the luxury label’s iconic Dior Gray.
The fashion house remixes the iconic Jumpman Wings logo with “Air Dior” instead of the traditional “Air Jordan” branding. The Swoosh branding has also been updated to feature Dior’s Oblique jacquard print, which is also printed on the insoles. The collaboration coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette.
Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration
The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration.
CREDIT: Nike
Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration
The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration.
CREDIT: Nike

“I love mixing together different worlds, different ideas, and Jordan Brand and Maison Dior are both emblematic of absolute excellence in their fields,” said Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones. “To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new.”

Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration
The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration.
CREDIT: Nike
Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration
The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration.
CREDIT: Nike
Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration
The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration.
CREDIT: Nike
The upcoming Dior x Air Jordan 1 will be released globally on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand and Dior stores in April 2020 with a rumored $2,000 price tag.

Want more?

Nike Celebrates Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe With Pink Cleats Inspired by Her Hair Color

Nike SB and Jordan Collaborate on Mismatched Sneakers

NBA Star Kyrie Irving’s Latest Nike Shoe Colorway Will Mess With Your Eyes

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad