Twitter Has a Lot to Say About the ‘Boring’ Dior x Air Jordan Collab

By Ella Chochrek
By Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration
The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration.
After weeks of rumors, Nike and Dior officially unveiled their first collaboration this week, a luxe version of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker.

The shoe features “Air Dior” branding, with the French label’s Oblique print and a white/gray calf leather upper. It has a rumored $2,000 price tag and will release in April at Nike.com and in select Jordan Brand and Dior locations.

The sneaker is generating lots of buzz, and it garnered the approval of rapper Travis Scott, who wore the shoes on Instagram. But the Dior x Air Jordan collab didn’t impress every netizen.

“I don’t care how much clout come with those Dior Jordan 1’s. I’m not wearing no f**king mid top Jordan 1’s I’m grown as hell,” wrote #bRicKOwens.

@NicholasGrant asked fellow Twitter users to “plz stop posting those Dior Jordans,” adding “they r not good.”

Another tweet complained that it looked like “Dior slapped their logo on those Jordans and called it a day.”

@broazay concurred, calling the sneakers “unimaginative and boring.”

Still, some Twitters users were into the kicks.

“The New Dior Jordan’s ‘Air Dior’ by Kim Jones are not a want but a need,” wrote @SAINTLUST.

“I barely drink, dont do drugs, live a fairly clean life, but… jordan 1’s are my weakness. Particularly Dior collabs. Damn….!” tweeted @yousefcircus.

