Twitter Has a Lot to Say About the ‘Boring’ Dior x Air Jordan Collab

After weeks of rumors, Nike and Dior officially unveiled their first collaboration this week, a luxe version of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker.

The shoe features “Air Dior” branding, with the French label’s Oblique print and a white/gray calf leather upper. It has a rumored $2,000 price tag and will release in April at Nike.com and in select Jordan Brand and Dior locations.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration. CREDIT: Nike

The sneaker is generating lots of buzz, and it garnered the approval of rapper Travis Scott, who wore the shoes on Instagram. But the Dior x Air Jordan collab didn’t impress every netizen.

“I don’t care how much clout come with those Dior Jordan 1’s. I’m not wearing no f**king mid top Jordan 1’s I’m grown as hell,” wrote #bRicKOwens.

I don’t care how much clout come with those Dior Jordan 1’s. I’m not wearing no fucking mid top Jordan 1’s I’m grown as hell. — (b). (@bRicKOwens) December 3, 2019

@NicholasGrant asked fellow Twitter users to “plz stop posting those Dior Jordans,” adding “they r not good.”

plz stop posting those Dior Jordans they r not good — Nick Grant (@NicholasGrant) December 4, 2019

Another tweet complained that it looked like “Dior slapped their logo on those Jordans and called it a day.”

Dior slapped their logo on those Jordans and called it a day :))) — Koleen Diaz (@koleendiaz_) December 5, 2019

@broazay concurred, calling the sneakers “unimaginative and boring.”

the Dior Jordans and the Prada Superstars are both equally unimaginative and boring. can’t wait to see them all over IG and Soho for the next three months — DeBen DeRoazen (@broazay) December 3, 2019

Still, some Twitters users were into the kicks.

“The New Dior Jordan’s ‘Air Dior’ by Kim Jones are not a want but a need,” wrote @SAINTLUST.

The New Dior Jordan’s ‘Air Dior’ by Kim Jones are not a want but a need pic.twitter.com/e7CXnhFfK0 — dreamgrl (@SAlNTLUST) December 4, 2019

“I barely drink, dont do drugs, live a fairly clean life, but… jordan 1’s are my weakness. Particularly Dior collabs. Damn….!” tweeted @yousefcircus.

I barely drink, dont do drugs, live a fairly clean life, but… jordan 1’s are my weakness. Particularly Dior collabs. Damn….! https://t.co/X6kzmTATDE — Yousef (@yousefcircus) December 3, 2019

