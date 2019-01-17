Jerry Lorenzo Previews Two Brand-New Nike Air Fear of God Sneakers

With 2019 Paris Fashion Week Men’s in full swing, all attention is on menswear — which makes this news all the more timely: Jerry Lorenzo, designer and founder of high-end menswear brand Fear of God, is showcasing what else he has in store with two more Nike sneakers collabs.

Yesterday, Lorenzo took to Instagram to preview his label’s sixth collection with some never-before-seen Nike silhouettes. The kicks in question are the upcoming Nike Air Fear of God 180 and Moccasin, with both featuring Fear of God’s signature colors: white, gray and black.

First up is the 180, which draws design elements from the classic Nike Air Raid model. The midtop sneaker boasts cross-straps on the midfoot, concealing the shoe’s unique lacing system. The shoe is surrounded by premium suede, leather and mesh throughout. The upper sits atop a white chunky midsole with a blue Zoom Air cushioning unit at the heel.

For the Moccasin, Lorenzo incorporates a smaller cut compared with the Air Fear of God 1 (a similar midfoot strap as the 180 model is seen here). The upper opts for a nylon build with a drawstring lacing system at the heel. To finish off the appearance is a thick midsole in beige paired with a Zoom Air cushioning system for all-day comfort. According to @py_rates on Twitter, the Moccasin is rumored to drop sometime this month for $170.

As of now, both Nike and Lorenzo have yet to officially announce the release for the upcoming collaboration.

