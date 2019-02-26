Hunter and Peppa Pig Team Up on Limited-Edition Collection for Young Children

Hunter certainly knows its way around rain-drenched terrain, and so does its latest brand partner, Peppa Pig, the children’s cartoon character who loves splashing in muddy puddles.

Hunter has inked a deal with Entertainment One, the studio that owns the rights to “Peppa Pig,” for a limited-edition collection of footwear and accessories.

Hunter x Peppa Pig will launch in July and offer accessories, boots — including the brand’s Grab Handle Wellington boots — and umbrellas. It will be available in the U.K., North America, Canada, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Scandinavia, France and Italy.

The collection is aimed at a similar demographic as the show, children aged two to five years old, with prices ranging from 30 pounds to 45 pounds. The images on the merchandise feature Peppa and her little brother George.

The series follows Peppa, George, their parents, grandparents and little animal friends in their day-to-day lives, going to nursery school, buying spaghetti from the supermarket, flying kites or going to the beach.

The collaboration comes during a big year for Peppa Pig, with events taking place worldwide to mark the 15th anniversary of the TV series in the U.K. and Australia.

This year will also see the launch of a new series of episodes including a two-part, celebratory “festival special,” with Peppa and George’s going to their first festival. Summertime music and arts events are a big element of the Hunter brand, which aims to outfit festivalgoers for every type of weather.

“There’s a natural synergy between these two British brands that makes this partnership the perfect fit,” said Andrew Carley, evp global licensing at eOne Family & Brands. “We look forward to making a big splash at retail when the products launch in key markets this summer.”

Alasdhair Willis, creative director at Hunter, said that at the core of a great Hunter experience “is fun, adventure and preferably a muddy puddle. I can think of no better partner to bring this spirit to life than Peppa Pig.”

Hunter is best known for its Original rubber boot, and makes footwear and outerwear suited to a variety of weather conditions. Hunter has the Hunter Original brand, which is more urban and fashion-oriented, and Hunter Field, which is more about performance and countryside pursuits.

