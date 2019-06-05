These Matching Sock-and-Sandal Combos Are the Ultimate Summer Style Pairing

As summer swings into high gear, socks-and-sandals are just one of the trends shaping up to be a hit this season. Havaianas, the popular Brazilian flip flop label, teamed up with Swedish brand Happy Socks on a vibrant collaboration of three different patterns. The unique pairing comes in a pack of two — a matching set of socks and sandals rendered in tropical, colorful prints.

“Opposites attract,” said Happy Socks founder and creative director Viktor Tell in a statement. “Socks and flip-flops are a perfect combination, and these spread happiness and color to every season in the world.”

Both brands have a colorful, fun sensibility in their products, and the new collaboration shares that aesthetic thanks to vibrant print designs including palm trees, toucans and big tide ocean waves. The collection coincides with the arrival of summer, but the company said they can be worn in any weather. (The toe socks are designed to wear both indoors and out.)

The Happy Socks x Havaianas collection is available on Happysocks.com and Havaianas-store.com, as

well as in Happy Socks stores.

