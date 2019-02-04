Gigi Hadid’s Reebok Athleisure Collection Is Finally Here

In 2018, Gigi Hadid dropped a six-piece footwear and apparel line with Reebok. Now the full collection is finally here. The Reebok x Gigi Hadid athleisure capsule releases online and in select stores tomorrow.

The supermodel launched her first two designs — a black ‘90s-inspired sneaker with yellow laces and accents called the Freestyle Hi and a matching cropped T-shirt — at a Reebok event in Tokyo last November.

Taking to Instagram to promote the collab today, the 23-year-old cover girl revealed that her high school volleyball coaches flew out to New York City to help her launch the collection. In the campaign’s photos, Hadid is modeling a white, orange and turquoise tracksuit with coordinating kicks. Another shot shows her sporting another black two-piece with colorful red and yellow detailing. One image shows her sprinting through the woods in a pair of white sneakers with hints of red and golden yellow.

“Growing up, sports played such a big part in my life, and many of the lessons I learned as an athlete have been true guides for me in my personal and professional life. Today, two of my high school volleyball coaches have come across the country to NYC to help me launch this first #REEBOKxGIGI collection with a day on the court,” she shared with followers, adding a volleyball emoji.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Models Her Signature Reebok Kicks for a Trip to FAO Schwartz With Her Niece & Nephew

Gigi Hadid Defies Winter in New York City With One of Her Most Fearless Looks

Gigi Hadid Styles Chanel Bag and $730 Designer Sneakers With Sweats