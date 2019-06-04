K-Swiss Is Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Ghostbusters With a Limited-Edition Sneaker Collection

The lateral side of the K-Swiss x Ghostbusters x Foot Locker Classic 2000 "Slimer."

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of “Ghostbusters,” K-Swiss is teaming up with to launch a limited-edition sneaker collaboration arriving this week.

Designed by sneaker customizer Alexander-John, the Ghostbusters x K-Swiss collection will include the Classic 2000 and Si-18 International silhouettes inspired by the two infamous villains of the classic film, Slimer and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

The first of the batch is a tonal neon green low-cut silhouette boasting the five K-Swiss stripes on each side of the sneaker. Additional details include the iconic “Ghostbusters” logo printed onto the tongue and a caricature of Slimer is found on the insole.

The second style is executed with a white leather upper with contrasting red stripes on the sides. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man character is seen on the tongue, while the name of the film and year it was released is embroidered on the navy blue heel counter. Completing the look is a translucent outsole.

The limited-edition collection will first be sold exclusively via Foot Locker’s booth at the Ghostbusters Fan Fest on Saturday followed by a wider release online at Footlocker.com on June 13.

