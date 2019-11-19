K-Pop Star G-Dragon Teases Bedazzled Nike Air Force 1 ‘Para-Noise’

The Nike Air Force 1 has gotten one of its glitziest updates yet, thanks to K-pop phenom G-Dragon of Big Bang.
The singer’s brand, Peaceminusone, posted an Instagram today, showing off an over-the-top bedazzled version of the Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” that features crystal detailing across the upper and on the tongue. A metal hinge clip, part of Peaceminusone’s signature branding, appears on the laces.
It’s unclear whether the shoes are part of an upcoming release or if they are simply a one-off. But a limited number of pairs of the Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” were made available to fans earlier this month via a “Shock Draw” raffle. The initial design featured a painted black upper, designed to wear away over time, and a sunflower appliqué on the tongue.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @nikesportswear with @make_repost ・・・ A vision of utopia from @xxxibgdrgn 🌼 ⠀ The Air Force 1 Para-Noise blurs the lines between reality and utopia with a black painted upper that wears away over time to reveal personal artwork created by G-DRAGON. ⠀ Releasing globally on Nov. 23. #af1 #allfor1
On the resale market, the shoes fetched nearly 10 million won, or around $8,000.
Often called the “king of K-pop,” G-Dragon is no stranger to the fashion world. The star has for years been a front-row fixture at runway shows, and he was tapped by Karl Lagerfeld to serve as a Chanel brand ambassador in 2016. He also has collaborated in the shoe space with Giuseppe Zanotti and Ambush.
A non-bedazzled version of the Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” will be widely released on Nov. 23; the shoes will sell for $200. Fans can sign up on Nike.com for more information on the drop.
Want more?
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Collab Gets a Rumored Release Date
‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown’s New Converse Collab Will ‘Spread Love’
Will a $2,000 Dior x Air Jordan 1 Be Released in 2020?