K-Pop Star G-Dragon Teases Bedazzled Nike Air Force 1 ‘Para-Noise’

The Nike Air Force 1 has gotten one of its glitziest updates yet, thanks to K-pop phenom G-Dragon of Big Bang.

The singer’s brand, Peaceminusone, posted an Instagram today, showing off an over-the-top bedazzled version of the Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” that features crystal detailing across the upper and on the tongue. A metal hinge clip, part of Peaceminusone’s signature branding, appears on the laces.

It’s unclear whether the shoes are part of an upcoming release or if they are simply a one-off. But a limited number of pairs of the Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” were made available to fans earlier this month via a “Shock Draw” raffle. The initial design featured a painted black upper, designed to wear away over time, and a sunflower appliqué on the tongue.

On the resale market, the shoes fetched nearly 10 million won, or around $8,000.

Often called the “king of K-pop,” G-Dragon is no stranger to the fashion world. The star has for years been a front-row fixture at runway shows, and he was tapped by Karl Lagerfeld to serve as a Chanel brand ambassador in 2016. He also has collaborated in the shoe space with Giuseppe Zanotti and Ambush.

A non-bedazzled version of the Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” will be widely released on Nov. 23; the shoes will sell for $200. Fans can sign up on Nike.com for more information on the drop.

