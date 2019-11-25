G-Dragon’s Nike Air Force 1 ‘Para-Noise’ Sold Out Fast — But Here’s How You Can Still Get Them

K-pop fans were quick to scoop up G-Dragon’s Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” sneaker.

It’s already too late to buy the kicks from Nike at their $200 price, as they sold out within hours of releasing on Saturday, Nov. 23. However, fans who were unable to snag a pair at retail still have a chance to shop: The shoes are popping up on multiple resale sites.

G-Dragon poses with his Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” sneakers. CREDIT: Nike

As a refresher, the Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” has a handpainted black upper, with G-Dragon’s Peaceminusone daisy logo appliquéd on the tongue. The Big Bang member’s sneaker also has a colorful tie-dyed insole.

The shoes are available on StockX.com now, with the average price ranging between $422 and $568. Select sizes are selling for under $300.

Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise.” CREDIT: Nike

On Goat.com, the kicks start at around $325 for some sizes, with prices swinging higher for some of the more common sizes. Flight Club and Stadium Goods also have the kicks in stock, but they will come at a higher cost. Most sizes on the resale sites are selling for upwards of $700.

In related news, Nike is reportedly set to release another black-and-white Air Force 1 collaboration next month, this time with ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick. While the brand has not released official information on the collab, the shoe is rumored to be dropping on Dec. 11 with a $110 price tag.

