Dragon Ball Z and Adidas May Have Another Collab Dropping Very Soon

Adidas has officially announced its upcoming collaboration with "Dragon Ball Z."

Following the successful launch of last year’s Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Originals collaboration that featured a seven-sneaker collection, the Three Stripes is teaming up with the popular global anime franchise once again — centered on the release of the Nizza Hi model.

Taking to Instagram, @houseofheat and @sneakerfreakmag gave fans an early look at the special-edition sneakers.

The forthcoming pair draws inspiration from one of the protagonists of the show, shapeshifting pig Oolong. The Nizza Hi is executed with a clean white canvas upper, offset by Oolong’s face as well as the pig’s underwear from the show, which is embroidered throughout the shoe. The white upper is contrasted by a pink midsole and a neon green outsole.

Check out the look below.

The brand has yet to confirm the release date for the “Oolong” Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Nizza Hi, but the pair is rumored to be scheduled for release sometime this month.

