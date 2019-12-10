Noah Pays Tribute to Depeche Mode With Punk Rocker Capsule

Depeche Mode fans will want to rock to Noah’s latest range.
The New York-based menswear brand has developed a 13-piece collection inspired by the band’s “Violator” album. The Noah x Depeche Mode capsule releases on Dec. 12.
“Every once in a blue moon, an album catches the world’s attention and holds it, finding a new audience with each successive generation. With ‘Violator’, Depeche Mode did exactly that, creating a timeless classic that feels as fresh to us today as it did when it came out,” Noah founder and creative director Brendon Babenzien said in a release.
Among the offerings is one pair of New Wave shoes, monk-strap loafers with a chunky outsole and black leather upper. The shoes are inspired by a pair of Dr. Martens that Babenzien owned in the ’80s.
Clothing and accessories offered include a bomber jacket, long- and short-sleeve T-shirts, a belt, a beanie and a button-up shirt. Depeche Mode’s most recognizable symbol, a rose, appears on several items in the range.
Consumers can shop the range online at Noahny.com, Ssense.com, Noah’s store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood and select retailers.
