Ruby Rose Gives Crocs an Edgy Makeover With ’90s Vibes in New Collaboration

Ruby Rose went back to the ’90s in a new collaboration with Crocs. The “Batwoman” star debuted today retro-inspired clogs with the comfort brand.

The limited-edition Classic model is designed with distressed details and an edgy touch — a fitting theme for the red carpet fixture, whose body is a canvas of tattoos.

Ruby Rose x Crocs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The clog’s white colorway is embellished with “Rose” and Jibbitz charms with throwback appeal, including a cassette tape, boombox, arcade machine and skateboard emblazoned with a bat logo, a nod to Rose’s role as a superhero in the “Batwoman” series.

The Ruby Rose x Croc Classic Clog is available for $64.99 on Crocs.com in limited supply. On Monday, Crocs posted a cryptic Instagram image showing only a rose, teasing that details will be revealed the next day.

Crocs tapped rapper Post Malone for limited-edition collaborations that were released last November along with a follow-up exclusively in Australia in May. Both clogs sold out quickly, with the May edition scooped up in just 10 minutes. In fact, Madonna tweeted that she wanted his debut yellow Crocs Barbed Wire Clog.

