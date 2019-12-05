Post Malone x Crocs Collaborate on an Urban Camo Clog

Crocs and Post Malone are at it again.

The two are once again partnering for a limited-edition collection available Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

For the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Clog, Malone took his former place of employment before becoming a recording artist, Chicken Express in South Lake, Texas, to announce the news to fans and employees of the eatery. When fans arrived on Dec. 4 to place an order, they were surprised with a side of free Crocs from the collaboration.

As the fourth collaboration between Malone and Crocs, the shoe was designed by Malone himself and features a unique blue and black urban camo pattern, exaggerated chunky outsole and pivotable back straps with adjustable hook-and-loop closure.

“The latest drop with Crocs is our best yet,” said Malone. “I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe and they gave me all the tools to do just that. I think they came out really neat, and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do.”

Malone’s third collaboration with Crocs, the Rainforest clog done in foam resin, was released exclusively in Australia in May. It sold out immediately, leaving fans waiting for his next venture with the footwear brand.

Post Malone x Crocs collaboration. CREDIT: Crocs

The Rainforest style was not the first time Malone’s Croc styles were a sell-out. Back in December 2018, his second partnership with the brand was the Post Malone x Crocs Barbed Wire, a special-edition clog. Among those disappointed they didn’t snag a pair was Madonna. However, she was able to pull a few strings and likely received a pair from the company.

Going back to the beginning, in November 2018 Malone worked with Crocs on his first clog, which also sold out in 10 minutes.

