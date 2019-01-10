Crocs Is Partnering With This Edgy Streetwear Brand for Its Latest Collaboration

Crocs is once again in a collaborative spirit. Just coming off a project with rapper Post Malone, a style that sold out in record 10 minutes, is now working its magic with Pleasures, a Los Angeles-based men’s controversial streetwear brand (one such example: a T-shirt printed with Kurt Cobain’s suicide note).

The single unisex Classic clog style picks up Pleasures’ unique grunge-inspired imprint of a skeletal image of a foot. It retails for $60 and is available Pleasuresnow.com.

Crocs, once known for its offering of cool, comfort looks for the family, has been raising its brand profile through a range of projects with high-end designers including Balenciaga, which included a platform style in its spring ’18 offering for a record $850, to more down-to-earth looks by former brand ambassador Drew Barrymore who did a Mommy-and-Me collection in spring ’18.

This year, the brand is following up its ambassador program with high-profilers including Zooey Deschanel and Natalie Dormer, as part of its ongoing “Come as You Are” campaign.

These diverse partnerships has given the brand access to a new audience of that includes fashionistas and celebrities like Madonna who missed a chance to snag a pair of clogs by Post Malone when it launched in November 2018.

While Crocs is best recognized for its Classic clog, the brand has lots more to offer from sandals to winter boots for men, women and kids.

