Crocs Collaborated With Legendary ’70s Rock Band Kiss on the Wildest Clogs

Crocs is rockin’ it this spring with today’s release of its latest collaboration — a collection of limited-edition clogs and Jibbitz charms in collaboration with iconic rock band Kiss.

Included in the men’s and women’s offering is the Bayaband Kiss Clog and Bayaband Kiss II Clog, the Classic Kiss Clog and Crocband Platform Kiss Clog. The series sports the band’s famous graphics. The clogs retail from $45 to $54 and are available exclusively on Crocs.com.

To amp up the clogs, a companion series of novelty Jibbitz charms feature the Kiss logo as well as the stage looks of Demon, Catman, Starchild and Spaceman. The band performed its first concert in New York in 1973. In addition to its soundtrack, it was known for its over-the-top costumes and onstage makeup.

Crocs Bayaband Kiss II Clog. CREDIT: Shawn Jin

This is not the first time Crocs has teamed up with the music industry, with leaders in the pop to country music fields. Among its recent music collaborations is rapper Post Malone, whose clogs sold out in just 10 minutes. Even Madonna was disappointed that she couldn’t snag a pair in time and had to wait for a second round of styles.

Crocs Bayaband Kiss Clog. CREDIT: Crocs

Some other musicians who have partnered with shoe brands include Ariana Grande, who teamed up with Reebok, and rapper Gucci Mane, who had his own limited-edition collection with the brand. There’s Kanye West and his popular line of Yeezys with Adidas, as well as the more recent line of shoes and boots from Justin and Reba McEntire.

Watch this video about Drake’s sneaker style.

Want more?

This New Crocs Comfort Technology Is Designed to Add Bounce to Your Step

These Wacky Crocs Feature Fanny Packs Attached to the Shoes

Even Madonna Wants a Pair of Post Malone’s Sold-Out Crocs



All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.