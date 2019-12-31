From Luke Combs to Post Malone, Crocs Collabs Took Center Stage in 2019

Crocs is riding a blockbuster earnings streak — fueled by a combination of A-list brand ambassadors, teenage fandom and the “ugly shoe” trend.

As part of its ascendency, the Colorado-based comfort company has put out a number of highly sought-after collaborations, with an interesting cross-section of brand and celebrity partners.

Crocs achieved smashing success through a partnership with Luke Combs. The clog maker and country singer put out two Classic Clogs this year: first, a wood grain-printed silhouette, released in June, and then a camouflage, hunting-themed style that debuted in November.

Crocs x Luke Combs collab. CREDIT: Shawn Jin

Both pairs sold fast — and they also generated a mindboggling volume of interest: “Luke Combs crocs” was the single most-searched shoe term of 2019, according to Google.

The Luke Combs x Crocs clog. CREDIT: Crocs

Another Crocs collab also ranked in the top 10 most-searched shoes of the year: the Post Malone partnership. The hip-hop star’s camo-print, Velcro-strapped clog — his fourth silhouette in collaboration with Crocs — hit the market in early December, selling out within hours. On the resale market at StockX, pairs are selling in the range of $77 to $107.

Post Malone x Crocs collaboration. CREDIT: Crocs

While Post has mass appeal among the Gen Z sector, another Crocs partnership was more aimed at the parents of teenagers. The clog maker teamed up in May with ’70s rock group Kiss on clogs with flames and tie-dye, as well as creating Jibbitz with the iconic stage looks of Demon, Catman, Starchild and Spaceman.

Crocs Bayaband Kiss II Clog. CREDIT: Shawn Jin

Appealing to yet another fanbase, Crocs released a collab with Vera Bradley this year. The four-piece capsule included slides and clogs in Bradley’s famous florals.

Crocs Classic Vera Bradley Floral II. CREDIT: Shawn Jin

