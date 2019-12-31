From Luke Combs to Post Malone, Crocs Collabs Took Center Stage in 2019

Crocs is riding a blockbuster earnings streak — fueled by a combination of A-list brand ambassadors, teenage fandom and the “ugly shoe” trend.
As part of its ascendency, the Colorado-based comfort company has put out a number of highly sought-after collaborations, with an interesting cross-section of brand and celebrity partners.
Crocs achieved smashing success through a partnership with Luke Combs. The clog maker and country singer put out two Classic Clogs this year: first, a wood grain-printed silhouette, released in June, and then a camouflage, hunting-themed style that debuted in November.
Both pairs sold fast — and they also generated a mindboggling volume of interest: “Luke Combs crocs” was the single most-searched shoe term of 2019, according to Google.
Another Crocs collab also ranked in the top 10 most-searched shoes of the year: the Post Malone partnership. The hip-hop star’s camo-print, Velcro-strapped clog — his fourth silhouette in collaboration with Crocs — hit the market in early December, selling out within hours. On the resale market at StockX, pairs are selling in the range of $77 to $107.
While Post has mass appeal among the Gen Z sector, another Crocs partnership was more aimed at the parents of teenagers. The clog maker teamed up in May with ’70s rock group Kiss on clogs with flames and tie-dye, as well as creating Jibbitz with the iconic stage looks of Demon, Catman, Starchild and Spaceman.
Appealing to yet another fanbase, Crocs released a collab with Vera Bradley this year. The four-piece capsule included slides and clogs in Bradley’s famous florals.
Click through the gallery to see more Crocs collabs that generated buzz in 2019.
Want more?
Shoe Brands May Soon Be Able to Make Money on TikTok — And Some Companies Already Have a Leg Up
Why Do American Teens Love Their Crocs So Much?
Justin Bieber Can’t Get Enough of Crocs’ Colorful Clogs